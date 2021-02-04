ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

ATA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday.

ATA traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$25.92. 256,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,925. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 63.17. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.27 and a twelve month high of C$27.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.07 million. On average, analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3824242 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

