Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Declares $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by 28.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $87.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

