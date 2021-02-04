Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

ATLKY opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.