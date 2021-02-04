Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,881,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 970,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

