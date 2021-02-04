Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

GS traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,425. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

