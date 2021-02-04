Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 421 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 589.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Broadcom by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 201,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $465.38. 40,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.