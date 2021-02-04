Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after buying an additional 409,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,305,000 after acquiring an additional 328,076 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,719,000 after acquiring an additional 247,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,186,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,899. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average of $145.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

