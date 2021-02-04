Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

APD stock traded down $16.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,089. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.09. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.