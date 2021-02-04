Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys Shares of 32,282 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,282 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 91,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,261. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.87.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

