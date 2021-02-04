Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Acquires New Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,673. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

In other news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $337,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock worth $7,977,002 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.