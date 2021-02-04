Athelney Trust (ATY.L) (LON:ATY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $214.41

Athelney Trust (ATY.L) (LON:ATY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.41 and traded as low as $204.50. Athelney Trust (ATY.L) shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 4,350 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99.

Athelney Trust (ATY.L) Company Profile (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Athelney Trust (ATY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athelney Trust (ATY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.