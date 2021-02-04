ATC Coin Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $460,640.50 and $40.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00401298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

