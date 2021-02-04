ATB Capital Boosts Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$53.00

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NPI. TD Securities upped their price objective on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho downgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from an outperform rating to a negative rating and upped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$47.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.20.

Shares of NPI opened at C$48.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Northland Power Inc. has a 12 month low of C$20.52 and a 12 month high of C$50.98.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$478.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.8757908 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

