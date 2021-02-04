ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Critical Analysis

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Perdoceo Education and ATA Creativity Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 1.38 $69.98 million $1.37 9.09 ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 2.36 -$17.56 million N/A N/A

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perdoceo Education and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 18.49% 23.50% 17.33% ATA Creativity Global -66.01% -37.42% -16.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Perdoceo Education and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.51%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats ATA Creativity Global on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

