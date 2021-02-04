AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,442 ($97.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £97.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,504.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,133.17. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

