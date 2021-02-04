Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 236,304 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236,304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $15,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,268,000 after buying an additional 3,759,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

LendingClub stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $999.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $29,997.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,740.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $390,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

