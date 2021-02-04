Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 278,890 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 278,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after acquiring an additional 298,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

NYSE:ED opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

