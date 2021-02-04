Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 906,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

