Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 464,536 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 122.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 843,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $36,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 212,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALSN opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

