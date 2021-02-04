Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $28.60 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $28,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after buying an additional 647,469 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after buying an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,164,000 after buying an additional 388,581 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 349,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $134.82 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

