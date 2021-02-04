Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $22.95 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,626 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $22,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,274,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,600 shares of company stock worth $3,390,246. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $74.93 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $78.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.94.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

