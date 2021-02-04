Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $19.02 Million Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 571,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $19,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In other US Foods news, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

