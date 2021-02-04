Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,710 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $25,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after buying an additional 374,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 89.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 429,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 203,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 19.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after acquiring an additional 173,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 94,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $6,667,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $173.35 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18.

A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

