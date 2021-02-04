Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $21,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK opened at $309.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.54. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $336.32.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,915 shares of company stock worth $22,088,110 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.56.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.