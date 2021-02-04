Aspiriant LLC Sells 312 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.15. 29,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,328. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

