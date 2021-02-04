Aspiriant LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.43. 122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,472. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

