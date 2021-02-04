Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 442.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.49. 2,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

