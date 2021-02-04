Aspiriant LLC Buys 3,970 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,049. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

