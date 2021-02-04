Aspiriant LLC Buys 14,012 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.74. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,200. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.