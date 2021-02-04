Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

