Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.80.

NYSE:AJG opened at $116.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Insiders sold a total of 44,200 shares of company stock worth $5,219,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 333,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,540.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 94,621 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

