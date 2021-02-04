Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.17-2.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.625-8.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.93 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.17-2.33 EPS.
Arrow Electronics stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $108.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.44.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
