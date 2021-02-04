Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.17-2.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.625-8.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.93 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.17-2.33 EPS.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $108.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.44.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $201,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $8,973.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,325 shares of company stock worth $1,914,909 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

