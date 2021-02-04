Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will announce sales of $7.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.80 billion and the lowest is $7.75 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $27.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.97 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.09 billion to $30.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,909 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

