Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,467. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.