Ark Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $65.99 million and approximately $20.74 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,127,092 coins and its circulating supply is 127,006,195 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

