Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,655 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.