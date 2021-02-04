Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.07 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $206.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.87 and a 200-day moving average of $205.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLTW. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.93.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

