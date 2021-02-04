Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after acquiring an additional 986,561 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after acquiring an additional 355,116 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,037,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.28. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

