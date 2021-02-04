Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

