Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,850 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $31,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arco Platform by 61.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Arco Platform by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arco Platform Limited has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 221.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

