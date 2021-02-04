Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.89

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 55432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $508,600 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at $753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.