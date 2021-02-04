Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,790,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 272.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 884,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 483.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 606,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 502,400 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after acquiring an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,156,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

