Arcblock Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.69 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.69 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.33 or 0.01141988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.32 or 0.04562616 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

