ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARCB. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.85.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.39.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. State Street Corp raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ArcBest by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 89,976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth $5,027,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

