Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Aramark has increased its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

