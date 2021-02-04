Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Boosted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.48.

Shares of APTV opened at $143.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

