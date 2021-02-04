Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $142.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,050. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on APTV. Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

