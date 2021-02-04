Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,919 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $38,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.43. The stock had a trading volume of 321,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,995. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

