Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 2nd Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

