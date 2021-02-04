Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of APO opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

